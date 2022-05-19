Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Wildlife sanctuary announces death of 62-year-old chimpanzee Ladybird

Ladybird the chimpanzee died at age 62 after living at Chimp Haven in Keithville, La. for 11...
Ladybird the chimpanzee died at age 62 after living at Chimp Haven in Keithville, La. for 11 years.(KARALEE SCOUTEN | Chimp Haven)
By Rachael Thomas and Gray News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 9:18 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEITHVILLE, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - A Louisiana wildlife sanctuary announced the death of a beloved chimpanzee who was one of its oldest residents.

Chimp Haven in Keithville announced 62-year-old Ladybird died after spending 11 years at the sanctuary, KSLA reported.

“It’s with heavy hearts that we share the news of Ladybird’s passing. At 62 years old, Ladybird was among our oldest retirees at Chimp Haven and a beloved personality and fixture of the sanctuary,” Chimp Haven said in a post on Facebook.

Ladybird the chimpanzee died at age 62 after living at Chimp Haven in Keithville, La. for 11...
Ladybird the chimpanzee died at age 62 after living at Chimp Haven in Keithville, La. for 11 years.(KARALEE SCOUTEN | Chimp Haven)

The sanctuary said Ladybird’s “gap-toothed grin and sweet, goofy temperament” always brightened people’s days.

Chimp Haven said Ladybird was born in the wild in 1960 before being brought into the U.S. as a baby.

The 200-acre sanctuary has more than 300 chimpanzees. Many of the primates were used in biomedical research before getting to enjoy retirement.

Ladybird the chimpanzee died at age 62 after living at Chimp Haven in Keithville, La. for 11...
Ladybird the chimpanzee died at age 62 after living at Chimp Haven in Keithville, La. for 11 years.(KARALEE SCOUTEN | Chimp Haven)

A Yale study said wild chimpanzees have an average life expectancy of about 33 years under the right ecological conditions.

Copyright 2022 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., tells reporters he is furious that the Supreme...
Senate passes $40B aid package for Ukraine
Vangelis, the Greece-born electronic composer who wrote the Academy Award-winning score for the...
Vangelis, the Greek ‘Chariots of Fire’ composer, dies at 79
FILE - Attorney Michael Sussmann leaves federal court in Washington, April 27, 2022. A federal...
Key witness testifies in trial tied to Trump-Russia probe
After Russian forces pulled back from Kharkiv, Ukraine's military said they began launching...
Ukrainian troops surrendering at Mariupol registered as POWs
FILE - At left, Alabama head coach Nick Saban yells to the sideline during the first half of...
‘We’re done’: Texas A&M’s Fisher fires back at ‘narcissist’ Saban