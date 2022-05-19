Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Police: Toddler dies of heat exhaustion after left in hot car at day care 

Memphis police are investigating the death of a child who was left in a hot car on Thursday. (Source: WMC)
By Jacob Gallant and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:46 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Police are investigating the death of a child who was left in a hot car Thursday afternoon.

WMC reports the Memphis Police Department was called to a day care where a toddler was left in a vehicle.

Authorities said the child was rushed to a hospital in critical condition but later died.

Memphis police report their preliminary investigation points to the toddler dying of heat exhaustion.

Temperatures reached a near-record high of 91 in Memphis on Thursday. With temperatures that high in the area, the internal temperature in a car can reportedly reach more than 130 degrees.

A person was detained by police, but authorities did not immediately report if any charges were being filed.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

An audience video appears to show the aftermath of comedian Dave Chappelle getting attacked on...
Alleged Chappelle tackler also charged in roommate stabbing
Terrance Santistevan, 18, was arrested and extradited to Arizona from Texas earlier this week...
Double murder suspect was owed money, targeted wrong people, Casa Grande police say
A Gilbert woman disputed her Cox bill after noticing an unusual charge.
Gilbert woman learns valuable lesson when it comes to reviewing bills
FILE - In this June 28, 2020 file photo, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton waits on the flight...
Cornyn: Texas AG Ken Paxton’s legal woes an ‘embarrassment’
Health officials investigate possible monkeypox outbreak