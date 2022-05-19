Phoenix students use food drive to learn about science, math

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix students learned about science and math while giving back. Kids at Abraham Lincoln Traditional School near 40th and Peoria avenues launched a successful food drive with a pretty cool science experiment on Wednesday. They collected more than 2,400 cereal boxes, 4,000 water bottles, and thousands of cans of food for St. Mary’s Food Bank. But before turning in the donation, they set up a STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) project on campus, putting their skills to work.

The seventh and eighth graders lined up all the boxes around the school to form a giant chain of dominos. “It goes right into our curriculum, Newton’s Law, the friction, the momentum, so the kids set it up. They did practices, and they were the creative minds behind it to see exactly where this would all go and how it would look,” said Abraham Lincoln Traditional School principal Rhonda Warren. The biggest lesson was about the importance of giving back to your community. Altogether, they donated 10,000 pounds of food.

