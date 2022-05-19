Man who shot at Maricopa Co. deputies found dead after standoff in Guadalupe

GUADALUPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after shooting at deputies during a standoff at a Guadalupe home on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), a man was acting erratically and shooting a gun near Priest Drive and Baseline Road around 1:30 p.m. Deputies say the man was going toward a school before he stopped on the front porch of a home.

MCSO says deputies then sent a drone to look at the home and the man overhead when he began shooting at it. Deputies, DPS troopers and Tempe police officers then surrounded the house when the man pointed his gun and shot at deputies, investigators said. Deputies then returned fire, hitting the man. The man died at the scene. Sheriff’s officials say none of their deputies were hurt.

Law enforcement situation in Guadalupe. (Arizona's Family)

The man’s name has not been released. Detectives are now investigating. The shooting is the 24th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County this year. It’s the 37th officer-involved shooting statewide, according to Arizona’s Family count.

