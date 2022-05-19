Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Man who shot at Maricopa Co. deputies found dead after standoff in Guadalupe

Deputies, DPS troopers and Tempe police officers then surrounded the house when the man pointed his gun and shot at deputies, investigators said.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:44 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUADALUPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after shooting at deputies during a standoff at a Guadalupe home on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), a man was acting erratically and shooting a gun near Priest Drive and Baseline Road around 1:30 p.m. Deputies say the man was going toward a school before he stopped on the front porch of a home.

MCSO says deputies then sent a drone to look at the home and the man overhead when he began shooting at it. Deputies, DPS troopers and Tempe police officers then surrounded the house when the man pointed his gun and shot at deputies, investigators said. Deputies then returned fire, hitting the man. The man died at the scene. Sheriff’s officials say none of their deputies were hurt.

Law enforcement situation in Guadalupe.
Law enforcement situation in Guadalupe.(Arizona's Family)

The man’s name has not been released. Detectives are now investigating. The shooting is the 24th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County this year. It’s the 37th officer-involved shooting statewide, according to Arizona’s Family count.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The seventh and eighth graders lined up all the boxes up around the school to form a giant...
Phoenix students use food drive to learn about science, math
Phoenix students learn about science, math during food drive
Deputies shoot, kill armed man during standoff in Guadalupe
Consumer Reports shares how to get better airfare deals
Condor Airlines will resume their twice a week flights between Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport and...
Condor Airlines relaunching nonstop flights from Phoenix to Germany