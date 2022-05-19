Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

KFC employee helps kidnapped woman after she slips him note, police say

Diego Glay was arrested after a woman who was with him left a note at a KFC asking for help,...
Diego Glay was arrested after a woman who was with him left a note at a KFC asking for help, police said.(Memphis Police Dept.)
By Gabe Houston and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:24 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Police in Tennessee charged a man with kidnapping and evading arrest after a woman left a note with a KFC restaurant employee begging for help.

Police were called to a KFC in Memphis after the employee called and reported the note. Officers made contact with a man and woman fitting the description given by the KFC employee and identified the man as Diego Glay, WMC reported.

The woman with him advised she was being held against her will and that she had been physically assaulted, threatened and that the man responsible was armed with a handgun.

Glay took off running when police attempted to question him but was apprehended after a brief foot pursuit. The victim advised police that she and Glay were in a domestic relationship and when she attempted to leave him, he took her phone and began assaulting her.

Diego Glay remains in jail on a $35,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

An audience video appears to show the aftermath of comedian Dave Chappelle getting attacked on...
Alleged Chappelle tackler also charged in roommate stabbing
Terrance Santistevan, 18, was arrested and extradited to Arizona from Texas earlier this week...
Double murder suspect was owed money, targeted wrong people, Casa Grande police say
A Gilbert woman disputed her Cox bill after noticing an unusual charge.
Gilbert woman learns valuable lesson when it comes to reviewing bills
FILE - In this June 28, 2020 file photo, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton waits on the flight...
Cornyn: Texas AG Ken Paxton’s legal woes an ‘embarrassment’
Health officials investigate possible monkeypox outbreak