Cooling trend coming with wind on the way

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Sunny and hot again today in the Valley with morning temperatures in the 70s warming to 100 degrees this afternoon. Breezy in the Valley with 10-15 mph winds this afternoon, with stronger winds in the high country.

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for parts of Northwestern and Northern Arizona, mainly north of the Mogollon Rim for dry and windy weather. Gusts today could ready 45 mph. Tomorrow, a Fire Weather Watch has been issued for dry and windy conditions both north and along the Rim, including communities like Prescott and Flagstaff. Gusts could reach 50 mph. Friday is also expected to be a windier day in the deserts, where Valley gusts could reach 35 mph and sustained winds of up to 25 mph are possible.

The windy weather today and tomorrow is thanks to a trough of low pressure to our north. This low will move past us by Saturday and the winds should relax. The system will also bring us cooler temperatures that are closer to normal for this time of year. That means a high of about 97 tomorrow, with 94 degrees likely on Saturday. We should stay in the 90s again Sunday and Monday before slowly warming up to the triple digits by the middle of next week. No rain is expected across the state for the next 7 days.

