Celebrating Ukraine’s traditional holiday Vyshyvanka Day

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Today is Ukraine’s Vyshyvanka Day, a celebration of the traditional wearing of embroidered Ukrainian clothing!

During Good Morning Arizona Thursday morning, Tess Rafols went to Scottsdale’s Imperial Ballroom Dance to speak with traditional singers hosting a fundraising event Thursday night for those impacted by the ongoing war in their home country of Ukraine. Each embroidery pattern on the clothing tells a story through symbolism.

