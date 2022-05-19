Your Life
Celebrating Ukraine’s traditional holiday Vyshyvanka Day

Vyshyvanka Day is an international holiday meant to preserve the Ukrainian folk traditions of embroidered Ukrainian attire.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:34 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Today is Ukraine’s Vyshyvanka Day, a celebration of the traditional wearing of embroidered Ukrainian clothing!

During Good Morning Arizona Thursday morning, Tess Rafols went to Scottsdale’s Imperial Ballroom Dance to speak with traditional singers hosting a fundraising event Thursday night for those impacted by the ongoing war in their home country of Ukraine. Each embroidery pattern on the clothing tells a story through symbolism.

If you’d like to attend the event or want to learn more, click here.

