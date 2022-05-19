Your Life
$1.4 million worth of drugs found during traffic stop near Winslow

The estimated street value of the drugs is nearly $1.4 million.
By David Baker
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 7:37 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINSLOW, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Phoenix man was busted for trying to smuggle nearly $1.4 million worth of illegal drugs in Arizona, authorities said. According to the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office, deputies stopped Edward Jose Tovar-Gonzalez on State Route 87 just south of Winslow on Tuesday for traffic violations. A Gila County Sheriff’s Office K-9 walked around the vehicle and alerted deputies there may be drugs in the car. When they searched it, they say they found nearly 56,000 M-30 fentanyl pills and 2 grams of cocaine. Tovar-Gonzalez was booked into jail on charges of possession of narcotic drugs, possession of narcotic drugs for sale and transportation of narcotic drugs.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

