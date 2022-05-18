Windy Thursday, dangerous fire conditions up north

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Another sunny and warm Wednesday with highs reaching the triple digits in most places across the Valley. Tonight, lots of stars shine bright under clear skies with lows in the low 70′s. Thursday, look for winds starting to pick up here and across the state. Low humidity levels, dry conditions and wind gusts pushing +40 mph will lead to a Red Flag Warning for the High Country north of the Mogollon Rim from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. With similar conditions Friday, a Fire Weather Watch will also be in effect for the same areas. Please be Fire Safe!

Dangerous fire conditions for Northern Arizona on Thursday and possibly Friday for Southern Arizona. (First Alert WX Team)

These windy conditions and slightly cooler temperatures are due to another dry low-pressure system passing north of our state. Highs here in the Valley will dip down into the upper 90′s for Friday through possibly Monday of next week. It should be a nice, sunny weekend!

Those upper 90′s are still a bit above our averages for this time of year, yet cooler than the current five-day streak of triple digits. Those 90′s won’t last long as high pressure builds in strongly from the West, and our highs will quickly climb to 105 by the middle of next week.

