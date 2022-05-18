Wind is on its way into the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Sunny and warm today in the Valley with morning temperatures in the 60s and 70s warming to about 100 degrees this afternoon. That’s about five degrees above normal for Phoenix this time of year.

Winds are expected to stay light today across most of the state but should pick up tomorrow and Friday with the development of a trough of low pressure to our northwest. This low won’t bring any rain to Arizona, but it will continue our cooling trend into the weekend. Winds will also be gusty the next few days, with a Fire Weather Watch issued for most of the high country, including Flagstaff on Friday. For Thursday, a Red Flag Warning has been issued for areas north of the Mogollon Rim. Low relative humidity is expected, along with southwesterly winds of 15-25 miles per hour, gusting to 45 miles per hour.

Toward the end of the weekend, temperatures will start to warm again. Temperatures in the upper 90s are expected for Friday and Saturday, with a high of around 100 for Sunday. Highs near 103-10 are expected to start next week.

