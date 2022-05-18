Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Waymo to launch self-driving cars program at Phoenix Sky Harbor in next few weeks

Waymo’s operations center in Chandler, Arizona
Waymo’s operations center in Chandler, Arizona(Handout courtesy: Waymo)
By Peter Valencia
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 12:55 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Google’s autonomous self-driving vehicle company Waymo says it will be launching at Sky Harbor just a week after announcing its planned expansion into central Phoenix. The autonomous rides will be using the all-electric Jaguar I-PACE car.

The company says employees will begin hailing rides to-and-from Sky Harbor and downtown Phoenix before the official launch to test its previously mentioned “trusted tester” program. That program will be open to a limited number of the public. Waymo’s self-driving rides first started in Arizona in 2017 through an Early Rider Program, which had a backup driver to help the autonomous vehicle in difficult situations or if the software malfunctioned. Three years later, Waymo launched rides without backup drivers in specific areas of Tempe and Chandler.

An updated map of Waymo's operations in metro Phoenix.
An updated map of Waymo's operations in metro Phoenix.(Arizona's Family)

The company says they’re looking for more employees and “Trusted Testers” as it ramps up operations across the country. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

File photo of phone.
Phoenix police warning of ‘sex crimes’ phone scam
Mug shot for 32-year-old Christopher Lasita.
Cave Creek man arrested after a 70+ mile high-speed chase through Coconino County
Buck & Rider, The Mexicano, and Isabel's Amor are participating in the Arizona Restaurant...
2022 Spring Arizona Restaurant Week kicks off Friday
A stock file of the APS building in Phoenix, Arizona.
APS to expand heat relief programs as summer approaches