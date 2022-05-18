Valley nonprofit offering free mental health therapy

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- More than 900,000 adults in Arizona have a mental health condition, that’s according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Thanks to one local organization, anyone can get needed mental health services for free, and that is Something Good.

Hope Mental Health Foundation gifts hours of therapy to those in need through scholarships. This helps clients who have a proven need for services but don’t have access to therapy. The non-profit believes therapy is for everyone. Its mission is to create a better world by removing barriers to mental health services. The therapy is provided by state-licensed therapists, who are chosen by clients and vetted by the Hope Board of Directors. So far, Hope Mental Health Foundation has gifted 250 hours of mental health therapy to those in need.

You have a chance to help raise money for the non-profit. They’re hosting a golf tournament on June 3. “Sweat for Mental Health” will be held at Seville Golf and Country Club in Gilbert. Go to their website for more information or if you are in need of mental health therapy.

Is Something Good happening in your neighborhood or community? We’d love to hear from you! Go to the Something Good section on our page or email Tess Rafols at trafols@azfamily.com.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.