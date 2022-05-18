Toddler fighting for her life after being found underwater at Phoenix apartment complex

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A 3-year-old girl is in extremely critical condition after she was found underwater in Phoenix on Tuesday evening. It happened at an apartment complex pool on 45th Avenue just south of Thomas Road around 6:30 p.m. Phoenix Fire Capt. Scott Douglas said family members found the toddler not breathing and no one performed CPR until fire crews arrived.

They loaded the girl into an ambulance and drove her to the hospital. It’s unclear how long she was underwater or how many family members were supposed to be watching her. An investigation is underway.

