Police release photos of car linked to deadly shooting in central Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police are looking for a man who shot and killed another man late last month and they released photos on Wednesday of his car in hopes it’ll spark leads. The shooting happened near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road around 9 p.m. on April 26. Police found 57-year-old Kent Ellsworth shot and he was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police said they are looking for the man who was seen in an older model BMW with a temporary license plate. The black sedan is also missing a hood and a passenger-side headlight. Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish Speakers) if they wish to remain anonymous.

