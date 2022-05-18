Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Phoenix police warning of ‘sex crimes’ phone scam

File photo of phone.
File photo of phone.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 1:02 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Police Department is warning people of a phone scam making waves around the community. According to Sgt. Vincent Cole, the caller demands money to avoid being put on a sex offender list or avoid prosecution for alleged sex crimes.

Phoenix police say the scammers are using phone numbers from different precincts to make people believe it’s coming from the police department. PPD says that no call they make will ever show up from that number. Officers are also reminding the public that law enforcement will never ask for money and that people should be careful whenever they’re handing out personal information over the phone or online.

PPD is inviting anyone to call 602-262-6151 to verify whether or not a call came from Phoenix police.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

U.S. 60's westbound lanes have now been re-paved just under two weeks after a water main break...
Crews begin repaving westbound US 60 in Tempe after a broken water line flooded freeway
FILE - A laboratory technician prepares COVID-19 patient samples for semi-automatic testing at...
Arizona health officials warn of week-to-week COVID-19 case increase
Opendoor has announced it will be creating its new regional hub in Tempe, bringing over 500 new...
Opendoor to open new Tempe regional hub; plans to provide over 500 jobs
Waymo’s operations center in Chandler, Arizona
Waymo to launch self-driving cars program at Phoenix Sky Harbor in next few weeks