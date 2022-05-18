Phoenix police warning of ‘sex crimes’ phone scam

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Police Department is warning people of a phone scam making waves around the community. According to Sgt. Vincent Cole, the caller demands money to avoid being put on a sex offender list or avoid prosecution for alleged sex crimes.

Phoenix police say the scammers are using phone numbers from different precincts to make people believe it’s coming from the police department. PPD says that no call they make will ever show up from that number. Officers are also reminding the public that law enforcement will never ask for money and that people should be careful whenever they’re handing out personal information over the phone or online.

PPD is inviting anyone to call 602-262-6151 to verify whether or not a call came from Phoenix police.

