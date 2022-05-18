Opendoor to open new Tempe regional hub; plans to provide over 500 jobs

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Opendoor, a digital platform for residential real estate, plans to open a new regional hub in a more than 100,000 square foot space in Tempe. The company says the new location will provide over 500 jobs.

“We’ve worked to make Arizona an epicenter of proptech innovation, and that effort is paying off. We are grateful for Opendoor’s commitment to our state, creating over 500 new jobs, and look forward to supporting their continued success,” Gov. Ducey said.

According to Opendoor, it has helped over 37,000 Arizona buyers and sellers and has provided over $225 million to the state’s economy. “Opendoor has been supporting Arizonans with the confidence and control to make life-changing moves since launching in Phoenix in 2014. Hundreds of employees now call Greater Phoenix home,” the company’s chief customer officer Megan Meyer Toolson said.

More tech companies are beginning to expand into the Valley. Within the past year, Sendoso, a software company, relocated to Phoenix, bringing over 1,000 jobs with it. Recently, NerdWallet announced its office expansion to Scottsdale, and Amazon announced it will be creating a Phoenix Tech Hub, creating over 500 more jobs.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.