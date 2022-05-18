Your Life
One hospitalized after crash involving two semi-trucks, SUV near Tonopah

The cab of the semi-truck was detached from the trailer.
The cab of the semi-truck was detached from the trailer.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 8:28 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TONOPAH, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A crash involving two semi-trucks and an SUV has sent one person to the hospital on Tuesday night. DPS officials say the crash happened on the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near Tonopah around 7 p.m.

It is unknown what caused the crash, but DPS says one of the semi-trucks rolled over and the cab was split from the trailer. The cab then rolled to the eastbound lanes, blocking traffic. The driver of that semi-truck was flown to the hospital. Officials did not say if the other drivers in the semi-truck and SUV were hurt.

Video from the scene shows the semi-truck trailer in the dirt on the westbound side. The cab was seen a short distance away, sheared off of the trailer with debris littered around it. A traffic backup could be seen for miles. Both the westbound and eastbound lanes are now clear after a temporary closure. An investigation is underway.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

