More than 150 firefighters battle huge pallet yard fire in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- More than 150 firefighters battled huge flames at a four-alarm pallet fire in Phoenix late Tuesday night.

Phoenix Fire Capt. Scott Douglas says crews were called to the area of 35th Avenue and Buckeye Road around 10 p.m. for a pallet fire. When fire crews arrived, they found a working wind-driven pallet yard fire and realized they needed to call additional alarms because of the size of the fire and to help prevent the fire to spread to several nearby businesses. Crews worked through much of the night investigating and putting out hot spots.

No one was hurt. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.