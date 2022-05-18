MCSO searching for suspect who rammed into deputy’s patrol car in El Mirage

EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy is OK after a suspect rammed his SUV into a patrol car in El Mirage on Tuesday afternoon. It happened near Olive Avenue and Agua Fria Ranch Parkway, just east of El Mirage Road.

According to Sgt. Calbert Gillett with MCSO, a deputy parked behind a black SUV at a QuikTrip gas station because the car had a stolen license plate. Gillett says while the deputy was waiting for backup, the driver hit a vehicle in front of him, backed up, and then hit the deputy’s patrol car before speeding away. The SUV was found in a dirt lot nearby, but the man took off and has not been found. Gillett says the deputy was not hurt.

Arizona’s Family news chopper was over the scene. The black SUV was spotted in the dirt area missing its front bumper and three MCSO vehicles were spotted near the SUV. Arizona’s Family also captured a group of deputies and a K-9 scouring the neighborhood for the man.

Gillett says the driver is described as a Black man in his mid-20s wearing a white t-shirt. Anyone with information is asked to call MCSO at (602) 876-1011. The investigation is ongoing.

