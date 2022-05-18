Man and young girl shot at Phoenix strip mall

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Police Department is investigating after a man and a young girl were found lying in a Phoenix strip mall parking lot after a shooting early Wednesday morning.

It all happened just after midnight near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road. Video from the scene showed a heavy police presence centered near a Subway restaurant, as investigators worked the scene. Authorities are hoping surveillance video from nearby businesses captured the shooting.

Phoenix police say that the two victims likely had serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Their ages haven’t been released, but police told Arizona’s Family that one of the victims is a “young girl.” No other information has been released.

