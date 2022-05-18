Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Man and young girl shot at Phoenix strip mall

A heavy police presence could be seen near 35th Avenue and Thomas Road.
By Peter Valencia
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:37 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Police Department is investigating after a man and a young girl were found lying in a Phoenix strip mall parking lot after a shooting early Wednesday morning.

It all happened just after midnight near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road. Video from the scene showed a heavy police presence centered near a Subway restaurant, as investigators worked the scene. Authorities are hoping surveillance video from nearby businesses captured the shooting.

Phoenix police say that the two victims likely had serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Their ages haven’t been released, but police told Arizona’s Family that one of the victims is a “young girl.” No other information has been released.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Huge pallet fire in Phoenix fueled by winds
Man and girl shot in parking lot of Phoenix strip mall
The Phoenix Fire Department responded to a massive pallet yard fire near 35th Avenue and...
More than 150 firefighters battle huge pallet yard fire in Phoenix
Phoenix TGen researchers testing animals for COVID-19