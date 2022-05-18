Man stripped of voting rights in New Hampshire cast ballots in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Sigmund Boganski, 77, was convicted in New Hampshire for casting ballots in two states during the 2016 election. He was stripped of his voting rights and was sentenced to probation. But in Arizona, records show Boganski has been allowed to vote in every election since 2016 with no criminal charges, not even a slap on the wrist. “People don’t always do this by being evil or anything. They just do it because they think they can vote in both states because they live in both states,” said David Wells, an elections expert with Grand Canyon Institute.

He explained the motive for duplicate voters, like Boganski. Since Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich took office in 2015, just 14 people have been prosecuted for duplicate voting by the AG’s election integrity unit. Only four of those cases were from the controversial 2020 election. “To me, it’s all political posturing because unfortunately among the electorate, especially the Republican electorate, there’s a great concern about voter fraud even though it doesn’t exist or basically doesn’t exist,” said Wells.

Last year, the Attorney General’s Office spent nearly half a million dollars on the election integrity unit and is asking for more money next year. We asked prosecutors why someone who pleaded guilty to voting in two states wouldn’t face charges in this one. “We can neither confirm nor deny the existence of an investigation,” Brnovich’s office said.

“I really don’t fully understand why he wouldn’t pursue it more. It’s certainly not the most pressing issue we have in the state but that doesn’t mean this hasn’t been a thing he’s spent a lot of time putting out various information that the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors had to rebuff,” said Wells. Boganski still could potentially face prosecution. The statute of limitations in Arizona expires in November. While it’s unclear who he voted for, the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office confirmed he requested a GOP ballot for the 2020 primary.

