Man accused of killing teen girl and woman in Casa Grande extradited to Pinal County

CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The 18-year-old accused of shooting and killing a young woman and a girl in Casa Grande is now back in Arizona. Terrance Santistevan was extradited from the Travis County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center in Austin, Texas on Tuesday. He was booked into a Pinal County jail on charges of first-degree murder. He’s being held on a $750,000 bond.

Investigators said he gunned down 17-year-old Danielle Murrieta and 18-year-old Leslie Cota at an apartment complex on April 24. Santistevan then fled to Texas. On April 30, the United States Marshals Service teamed up with the Pflugerville, Texas, Police Department to arrest him. Police haven’t said what led up to the shooting or released a possible motive.

