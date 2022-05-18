Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Man accused of killing teen girl and woman in Casa Grande extradited to Pinal County

Terrance Santistevan was extradited to Pinal County after being arrested in Texas.
Terrance Santistevan was extradited to Pinal County after being arrested in Texas.(Casa Grande Police Department)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 3:17 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The 18-year-old accused of shooting and killing a young woman and a girl in Casa Grande is now back in Arizona. Terrance Santistevan was extradited from the Travis County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center in Austin, Texas on Tuesday. He was booked into a Pinal County jail on charges of first-degree murder. He’s being held on a $750,000 bond.

Man accused of shooting, killing teen girl and young woman in Casa Grande arrested in Texas

Investigators said he gunned down 17-year-old Danielle Murrieta and 18-year-old Leslie Cota at an apartment complex on April 24. Santistevan then fled to Texas. On April 30, the United States Marshals Service teamed up with the Pflugerville, Texas, Police Department to arrest him. Police haven’t said what led up to the shooting or released a possible motive.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Viewer video shows flames at Phoenix apartment building fire
The fire started on Wednesday afternoon.
Apartment building severely damaged after fire in Phoenix
U.S. 60's westbound lanes have now been re-paved just under two weeks after a water main break...
Crews begin repaving westbound US 60 in Tempe after a broken water line flooded freeway
FILE - A laboratory technician prepares COVID-19 patient samples for semi-automatic testing at...
Arizona health officials warn of week-to-week COVID-19 case increase