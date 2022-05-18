Your Life
Interstate 17 overnight closures start Tuesday in Phoenix for light rail bridge work

The partial freeway shut down starts on Tuesday night.
The partial freeway shut down starts on Tuesday night.(MGN)
By David Baker
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:22 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Drivers who use Interstate 17 in Phoenix late at night will have to find another way this week because of construction work for the light rail. Northbound I-17 will be closed at Northern and Peoria avenues from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday nights and from 10 p.m. on Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday. The onramps at Bethany Home Road and Glendale Avenue will also be closed during the same times. Drivers can take the State Route 51 and westbound Loop 101.

The southbound side of the I-17 will be narrowed to one lane between Peoria and Northern avenues from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday nights and on Friday night from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Southbound I-17 onramps at Thunderbird Road, Cactus Road and Peoria Avenue will also be closed. Alternate routes include eastbound Loop 101 to southbound SR 51. Crews will be working on the light rail bridges over the freeway north of Dunlap Avenue.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

