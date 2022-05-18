Crews begin repaving westbound US 60 in Tempe after a broken water line flooded freeway

TEMPE (3TV/CBS 5) - Crews are still working on repairing the westbound lanes of the U.S. 60 freeway at McClintock Drive in Tempe after a water main break that happened almost two weeks ago. ADOT and the City of Tempe have announced that they removed around 34,000 square feet of the road. And on Tuesday night, a 14-inch-thick concrete re-pavement process began.

Officials say the old materials will be reused as fill for the I-10 Broadway Curve project. ADOT and city officials add that crews will continue to pour concrete throughout Wednesday on all of the westbound lanes. It’s still not yet clear when that direction of travel will reopen, but eastbound lanes reopened on Monday.

East and westbound sections of the road have been under repair since a water main break on May 7 caused part of the U.S. 60 to close in both directions from Rural Road to the Loop 101. It then led to additional traffic trouble for those in the East Valley, when crews had to close the McClintock Drive overpass because of possible cracks in the structural frame. Luckily, that bridge was able to reopen quickly. Officials are still working to learn what caused the water pipe to burst. An estimated cost of damages also hasn’t been released.

