Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Condor Airlines relaunching nonstop flights from Phoenix to Germany

A file photo of Sky Harbor International Airport.
A file photo of Sky Harbor International Airport.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 9:36 AM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An European airline is relaunching flights from the Valley to Germany after a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Condor Airlines announced that its flights to Phoenix Sky Harbor will have nonstop service to and from Frankfurt, Germany. Those flights will run Thursdays and Saturdays using a Boeing 767 which can carry more than 250 passengers. The airline is marketing the flights to both casual and business travelers.

Before the pandemic, Phoenix Sky Harbor was hosting around 1,200 planes and over 125,000 passengers every day. Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said that the new service is expected to boost the economy up to $3 billion every year.

“Condor’s return to Phoenix continues an important return to travel and we look forward to welcoming more international visitors. Direct, non-stop flights to Frankfurt offer our community more access and easy connections to Europe.” Gallego said in a press release.

How you can get through TSA checkpoints faster at Phoenix Sky Harbor’s Terminal 4

All passengers on the flight will receive complimentary checked baggage, beverages, meals, and in-flight entertainment at each seat. Around 18 seats in Business Class feature comfortable and adjustable reclining seats, a 15-inch personal in-seat premium entertainment system, power and USB ports, and gourmet meals with complimentary beer, wine, and cocktails.

If you think it’s time for a vacation, Condor’s flight can be booked online here or by phone at 1‐866‐960‐7915.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Hope Organization in the Valley is gifting therapy sessions.
Valley nonprofit offering free mental health therapy
New law to soon ban certain baby sleep products
U.S. 60's westbound lanes have now been re-paved just under two weeks after a water main break...
Crews begin repaving westbound US 60 in Tempe after a broken water line flooded freeway
Huge pallet fire in Phoenix fueled by winds