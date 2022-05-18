Condor Airlines relaunching nonstop flights from Phoenix to Germany

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An European airline is relaunching flights from the Valley to Germany after a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Condor Airlines announced that its flights to Phoenix Sky Harbor will have nonstop service to and from Frankfurt, Germany. Those flights will run Thursdays and Saturdays using a Boeing 767 which can carry more than 250 passengers. The airline is marketing the flights to both casual and business travelers.

Before the pandemic, Phoenix Sky Harbor was hosting around 1,200 planes and over 125,000 passengers every day. Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said that the new service is expected to boost the economy up to $3 billion every year.

“Condor’s return to Phoenix continues an important return to travel and we look forward to welcoming more international visitors. Direct, non-stop flights to Frankfurt offer our community more access and easy connections to Europe.” Gallego said in a press release.

All passengers on the flight will receive complimentary checked baggage, beverages, meals, and in-flight entertainment at each seat. Around 18 seats in Business Class feature comfortable and adjustable reclining seats, a 15-inch personal in-seat premium entertainment system, power and USB ports, and gourmet meals with complimentary beer, wine, and cocktails.

If you think it’s time for a vacation, Condor’s flight can be booked online here or by phone at 1‐866‐960‐7915.

