Cave Creek man arrested after a 70+ mile high-speed chase through Coconino County

VALLE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office says a man from Cave Creek has been arrested after leading deputies through a wild high-speed chase on Highway 64.

It all started when a deputy noticed that the driver of the Jeep Cherokee, identified as 32-year-old Christopher Lasita, was speeding along the highway going southbound just after midnight on Saturday, May 7. Lasita then reportedly slammed on the brakes and came to a stop in the northbound lanes. At that point, he put the car in reverse and started backing up toward the deputy “at a dangerous speed,” deputies said. CCSO says Lasita then sped off while driving the wrong way on Highway 64. CCSO initiated the pursuit and at one point, Lasita stopped in the middle of the road and backed toward the patrol car “in an aggressive manner” according to a news release.

The deputy said he had to stop pursuing the vehicle at one point because of safety concerns, so he pulled off to the side of the road and turned his emergency lights off. Lasita made a U-turn and drove back toward the deputy, almost hitting the patrol car on the driver’s side before again speeding off. Because of that, the pursuit was restarted, leading deputies on a chase of nearly 80 miles on Highway 64 before authorities lost sight of him.

Lasita was soon spotted again, and a deputy was able to stop him momentarily by blocking the road with his patrol car. However, Lasita sped off, driving around the patrol car. Eventually, a Department of Public Safety trooper was able to conduct a PIT maneuver and take Lasita into custody. He was booked into the Coconino County jail and now faces aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, endangerment, criminal damage, unlawful flight, and reckless driving.

