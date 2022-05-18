Your Life
Arizona health officials warn of week-to-week COVID-19 case increase

FILE - A laboratory technician prepares COVID-19 patient samples for semi-automatic testing at...
FILE - A laboratory technician prepares COVID-19 patient samples for semi-automatic testing at Northwell Health Labs, March 11, 2020, in Lake Success, N.Y. Republicans' faith in science is falling as Democrats rely on it even more with a trust gap in science and medicine widening substantially during the COVID-19 pandemic, new survey data shows. It’s the largest gap in nearly five decades of polling by the General Social Survey, a widely respected trend survey conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago that has been measuring confidence in institutions since 1972. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)(John Minchillo | AP)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 1:45 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Health officials are issuing a reminder to Arizonans that COVID-19 is still an issue after the state has seen steady week-to-week increases in cases. On Wednesday, the Arizona Department of Health Services Interim Director Don Herrington wrote that public health officials across the state have noticed a trend of cases increasing weekly since early April. Herrington says the more than 7,200 cases reported for last week represent a small fraction of the 150,000-plus cases reported during the week of Jan. 9, when the Omicron variant surged across Arizona and the country.

Arizona’s steady increase mirrors what’s being seen across the country, particularly in northeastern states. Herrington says the state’s current uptick in cases isn’t putting a strain on any health care systems. He credits that to the fact that 71% of Arizonans are vaccinated, 43% of adults are boosted and many were infected during the winter surge.

While Arizona sees this upward trend, two bills restricting responses to the pandemic are heading to Governor Doug Ducey’s desk to sign. The Arizona Senate approved a bill preventing state and local governments from requiring masks in their buildings. The GOP-led Senate also voted to block the state from ever adding a COVID-19 vaccine to the list of inoculations schoolchildren must get to attend public school. State Democrats oppose both bills, saying they take away effective public infection control measures. Gov. Ducey has already signed a series of bills limiting the ability of any future governor to respond to another pandemic in the ways he did.

A third of US should be considering masks, officials say

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the COVID-19 community level in Arizona counties is still low. The CDC bases its community level on the percentage of hospital beds being used by COVID patients, the rate of coronavirus admissions, and the rate of new cases in the area. While Herrington says Arizona is far from a surge, the recent upward trend of cases should serve as a reminder for Arizonans that COVID-19 is still around and that everyone should still consider wearing masks, getting vaccinated, and getting tested if experiencing any Covid-related symptoms.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

