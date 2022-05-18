APS to expand heat relief programs as summer approaches

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s no doubt that the summer heat has hit Arizona, and with it comes higher power bills and the need for more cooling and hydration stations. Arizona Public Service (APS) first introduced some heat-relief initiatives in their community efforts as activists voiced concerns that those most vulnerable to the heat, like construction workers and those experiencing homelessness, need assistance.

The official start of summer is more than a month away, but APS is already taking some action with local nonprofits and volunteers to offer assistance. An emergency shelter will provide shelter to people in need through St. Vincent de Paul, an eviction-protection program will walk them through a way they can avoid eviction. APS has also joined forces with Lyft to provide people free rides to their nearest cooling station. Last year, there were 18 sites throughout Arizona.

APS says they are working with community organizations to provide low-income households help with energy-efficient home improvements. “It is through these collaborative efforts that we can ensure the biggest impact in addressing the most critical community needs,” said APS spokesperson Tina Marie Tentori. Some of the help available includes emergency repair and replacement of air conditioning units in Maricopa, La Paz, Pinal, and Yuma counties during the hottest months of the year.

The utility provider says that it also doesn’t disconnect customers for non-payment between May 15 and Oct. 15. For a complete list of assistance programs, including locations to the nearest cooling and hydration station, click/tap here.

