Apartment building severely damaged after fire in Phoenix

The fire started on Wednesday afternoon.
The fire started on Wednesday afternoon.(Arizona's Family)
By David Baker
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 2:38 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Fire crews are putting out the hot spots of a fire at an apartment complex in Phoenix. The flames broke out on Wednesday after just after 1 p.m on 27th Avenue just north of Glendale Avenue. Aerial video showed more than a dozen fire department trucks and vans at the scene. Much of the roof had holes in it after firefighters extinguished the flames. It’s unclear how the fire started.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

