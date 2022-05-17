A warm Wednesday for the Phoenix area!

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A sunny & warm Tuesday with highs in the low 100′s across the Valley. Tonight, expect lows in the mid to lower 70′s under clear skies. Wednesday and Thursday look warm again with highs in the 100′s, but as high pressure relaxes across the region, and another dry system passes to the north of us, expect highs to briefly drop into the 90′s Friday and Saturday. This will cause Northern Arizona to be extremely windy and extremely dry, triggering a Fire Weather Watch for Thursday morning through Thursday night. That watch extends into Friday evening for the northwest corner of our state. Look for these watches to possibly be upgraded to Red Flag Warnings before they go into effect.

NW Arizona Thursday 11am-Friday 8 pm. (AZ Family First Alert Weather Team)

For Northern Arizona Thursday. (First Alert WX team)

Here's the difference between a Fire WX watch and a Red Flag Warning. (First Alert WX Team)

As far as the weekend outlook, we should be back into the 100′s by Sunday. That will kick off a warming trend as Monday and Tuesday look hotter with temps in the 102-105 range. No rain in the 7-day forecast. The last measurable rain we had was back on March 29th. We remain well over 2 inches below average for rainfall at Sky Harbor Airport.

