Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Thief targets Lowe’s stores, casually walks out with $36,000+ in merchandise

Police are looking for a thief that has been hitting Lowe’s stores throughout northwest Ohio,...
Police are looking for a thief that has been hitting Lowe’s stores throughout northwest Ohio, loading up thousands of dollars of supplies, then casually walking out the door.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:53 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRYSBURG TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - Police are looking for a thief that has been hitting Lowe’s stores throughout northwest Ohio, loading up thousands of dollars of supplies, then casually walking out the door.

The latest theft, caught on surveillance video from the location on Fremont Pike, netted the suspect $7,300 in one trip.

“Copper wire, microwaves, riding lawn mower, power washer, whatever it might be, he is getting orders from someone to steal those items for whatever that return is going to be for him,” said Perrysburg Twp. Police Detective Chris Klewer.

The Perrysburg Kohl’s saw a similar threat earlier this month, where a pair of thieves made off with $56,000 in jewelry.

Law enforcement believes they are crimes of convenience - big box stores have policies in place that discourage confrontation with suspected thefts.

“It’s very frustrating for us as law enforcement and also for front line employees at the store that have to witness this occur and without them being able to do anything to stop them,” Detective Klewer said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

12 people had to be evacuated from the Grace Point Church in downtown Phoenix on Tuesday, May...
12 people evacuated after church fire in downtown Phoenix
Police say Dubose was found on Monday night in Litchfield Park after he went missing last week.
Missing 12-year-old Tolleson boy found safe
Advocates came together on Monday night in a mental health town hall at Christ Lutheran School...
Mental health town hall held in Phoenix to address increase of youth suicides
Arizona program offers free summer school for students
City officials said there have been six garbage truck fires in the last two months because...
Mesa garbage trucks catching on fire due to hazardous materials in trash