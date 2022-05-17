Temperatures to dip, wind returning to Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Monday was a toasty day in Phoenix, with high temperatures climbing to 105 degrees! We will see highs dip a little bit today, with our highs retreating to 101 degrees. The average high temperature for this time of year is 95 degrees.

Highs will hold steady for a bit in the Valley, but slightly cooler temperatures are coming. A weak system will swing into the region by Thursday and Friday.

Plan on the wind kicking up by the end of the week with the entrance of this system. It looks dry but could increase our fire danger as early as Thursday. Gust could creep into the 40+mph range by the end of the week in northern Arizona. Red Flag Warnings could be possible, meaning fires that start could spread rapidly. Please use caution.

Highs in Phoenix will go from the low 100s to the upper 90s into Saturday. It will still be above average for this time of year.

Our brief trip to the 90s won’t last long. By Sunday, we should expect highs to return to the century mark. The next seven days look dry in Phoenix. That’s not a major surprise since May is our second driest month behind June. Have a great day, and stay cool!

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.