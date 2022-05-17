Proposal would cut property taxes for Maricopa County homeowners

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Maricopa County is looking to give homeowners some relief as inflation continues to soar. The Board of Supervisors gave initial approval to the 2023 fiscal year budget, which includes dropping the property tax rate. It would lower the rate to 1.25 or $125 on a $100,000 home. The current rate is about 1.35, which is the fifth-lowest among Arizona’s 15 counties. “The Phoenix metro area has gone from one of the most affordable in the country to one of the hardest hit by inflation. Our goal with this budget is to provide some relief to individuals and families dealing with rising costs,” Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates said in a statement.

The county also said it’ll use “hundreds of millions of dollars” in American Rescue Plan money to help those in need. The board also said it plans to take advantage of lower interest rates to pay down the pension debt and invest $500 million into retirement systems for law enforcement employees. “I’m pleased that we are taking a long-term view of the county’s financial health while also making targeted investments that help people who need it most right now,” said Supervisor Jack Sellers. “Pension debt has been an issue for years, not just in Maricopa County but everywhere, and this aggressive move to pay off debt sooner will benefit both residents and retiring staff.”

The budget also includes money for a new elections center, a new emergency management building, a new animal shelter in the East Valley, new Sheriff’s Office substations in Mesa and Surprise and millions of dollars’ worth of improvements at county parks. People can comment on the budget between now and the final vote scheduled for June 20.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.