Phoenix Zoo welcomes new Sumatran tiger

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Phoenix Zoo has a new animal to check out. Officials say a male Sumatran tiger named Raja has arrived. He came from the Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium in Washington. At 312 pounds, he’s a lot bigger than the previous tigers at the zoo, according to Linda Hardwick with the Phoenix Zoo. Raja is 3 years old, and Hardwick says he’s very handsome.

Raja was pretty calm on his trip to the Valley of the Sun. He’s still getting used to his new habitat and Phoenix’s warm weather. Hardwick said the best time to see Raja is in the morning.

The Phoenix Zoo already has one Sumatran tiger named Joanne, who came to the zoo nearly a year ago from San Diego Safari Park. In February, Phoenix Zoo’s other Sumatran tiger, 17-year-old Jai, died after a battle with chronic kidney failure. He had been at the zoo since 2005. The Phoenix Zoo is one of the largest nonprofit zoos in the country, with more than 3,000 animals being cared for there.

