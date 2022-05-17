Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Phoenix Zoo welcomes new Sumatran tiger

Raja is 3 years old and weighs an impressive 312 pounds!
Raja is 3 years old and weighs an impressive 312 pounds!(Phoenix Zoo)
By David Baker
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:10 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Phoenix Zoo has a new animal to check out. Officials say a male Sumatran tiger named Raja has arrived. He came from the Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium in Washington. At 312 pounds, he’s a lot bigger than the previous tigers at the zoo, according to Linda Hardwick with the Phoenix Zoo. Raja is 3 years old, and Hardwick says he’s very handsome.

Raja was pretty calm on his trip to the Valley of the Sun. He’s still getting used to his new habitat and Phoenix’s warm weather. Hardwick said the best time to see Raja is in the morning.

The Phoenix Zoo already has one Sumatran tiger named Joanne, who came to the zoo nearly a year ago from San Diego Safari Park. In February, Phoenix Zoo’s other Sumatran tiger, 17-year-old Jai, died after a battle with chronic kidney failure. He had been at the zoo since 2005. The Phoenix Zoo is one of the largest nonprofit zoos in the country, with more than 3,000 animals being cared for there.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Firefighter Jason Shafer holds the owl he rescued from a burning pile of trees.
Sierra Vista Fire Department assistant engine operator rescues baby owl from wildfire
Meet a teen who loved hamsters so much that he started a nonprofit to help them get adopted.
Teen with autism starts nonprofit for hamsters
The pup is now recovering in isolation but will soon be joined by a foster sibling.
Family mistakes coyote pup for dog, takes it home
A dead green sea turtle washes up on the beach in the Khor Kalba Conservation Reserve, in the...
One-fifth of reptiles worldwide face risk of extinction