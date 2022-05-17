Your Life
Phoenix high school gets surprise invite to coveted basketball tournament

A West Phoenix high school basketball team was given an opportunity it normally wouldn't receive. They are going to the Section 7 basketball tournament.
By Julia Lopez
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:05 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Some of the country’s biggest high school basketball teams are coming to State Farm Stadium in Glendale this summer. On Monday, Washington High School in Phoenix got a surprise invitation from the Fiesta Bowl.

“Oh, it means a lot, a lot of people look at us,” said Patrick Murtagh, a guard at Washington High. “We got kind of a bad rep. We’re a little under-resourced and overlooked and everything. Let us play in this tournament.” The Fiesta Bowl Section Seven, presented by the Legacy Foundation, is an invite-only tournament that will tip off at State Farm Stadium on June 16th.

“For us, it means everything for us; this is my third year being the Head Coach at Washington,” said Ernie Lopez, Washington’s Coach. We’re trying to build a program where kids want to come here and play, and getting the invite from section seven is a huge deal for us because it allows us to get exposure. It allows potential players to see us a little bit more but more importantly, it allows our players that we have now to be seen and play in a really cool event.”

The Fiesta Bowl joins Section Seven in its first year as title partner of the event. The Fiesta Bowl supports organizations that commit to the success of their communities through youth, sports, and education. Through the Fiesta Bowl, Guaranteed Rate Bowl, corporate partnerships, and numerous community events throughout the year, such as the Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe and Fiesta Bowl Charities, have granted nearly $20 million in charitable giving in the last six years alone and nearly $25 million to the Arizona community over the previous 11 years.

