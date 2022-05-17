Phoenix gas prices over $5 a gallon with expected increase for Memorial Day weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The time has come — some gas stations in Phoenix are already well over $5 per gallon for regular gas. The price of crude oil is driving the prices but if you thought any relief was in sight for summer, think again.

$5.21 per gallon of regular gas. Is this California? “No. It’s unbelievable,” said driver Miguel Castanos. That was the price Monday at a Chevron in central Phoenix.

It’s where Arizona’s Family found medical transportation driver Kevin Camper filling up his van for work. “How much does it cost to fill up your transportation van right now?” asked reporter Briana Whitney. “Oh, it’s over $100 when it used to be around $75,” said Camper. “It’s constantly going up. It goes down for half a second, goes up for two more seconds.”

According to GasBuddy, the cheapest gas station in Phoenix Sunday was $4.59 per gallon; those prices are nearly 27 cents per gallon higher than just a month ago.

We know crude oil prices and inflation are driving the high costs; AAA said there’s a reason Phoenicians can expect it to soar even more as we head toward Memorial Day. “We’ll start to see these prices go up as well just because of the normal switchover to the summer blend, so when you combine that with the cost of crude oil, we will likely continue to see these high gas prices,” said AAA spokesperson Aldo Vazquez.

AAA said for the first time in a long time, Maricopa County is seeing the highest prices of all counties in Arizona.

Castanos can attest to that - he’s in town from Yuma for work trainings. “It’s way more expensive here in Phoenix. In Yuma, it’s still expensive relatively, but not as expensive as here,” he said.

So why here in Maricopa County? There are several factors, including what’s added to gas and what stations set their prices at, but the location also plays a part. “Most of the time, it’s Coconino County or Mojave that have the highest in the state. There are a lot of things, but it most likely is location to a pipeline,” said Vazquez. “It sucks being the bearer of bad news, but it doesn’t look like there is any kind of relief in sight.”

Because of all of this, representative Ruben Gallego along with 16 other members of Congress, sent a letter to the IRS asking for them to give businesses a bigger tax break for mileage on the job.

