Mohave County family’s dog ‘Bubba’ found 3 months after rollover crash

MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Department of Public Safety Troopers say they found “Bubba,” a dog that went missing in February after a rollover crash on the U.S. 93.

DPS was called out to the area near milepost 148, south of Wikieup, on Feb. 13 after Bubba and his owners had been in a rollover accident. After the crash, Bubba went missing, and his owners put up flyers around the area with Bubba’s photos and contact information.

Three months later, on May 7, someone reported a sighting close to the crash scene on social media, and the wife of DPS Trooper Waterman told him to keep an eye out for Bubba in that particular area. And it wasn’t long before someone else also spotted the dog.

The trucker told DPS that she had left him food and water before calling troopers to come to look for Bubba. Soon afterward, Trooper Waterman found Bubba looking “extremely dehydrated and malnourished” before giving him more food and water, hoping to come back every day to try and gain his trust.

DPS says Trooper Waterman then looked around one more time to phone in a rescue group and discovered Bubba had dozed off after finishing the food. Waterman then grabbed his collar and gently placed him back in his patrol car before driving him off to the Mohave County Animal Control located in Kingman for medical care. Those animal control officers were later able to take Bubba home to his family just in time for a Mother’s Day reunion.

