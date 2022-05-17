Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Missing 12-year-old Tolleson boy found safe

Police say Dubose was found on Monday night in Litchfield Park after he went missing last week.
Police say Dubose was found on Monday night in Litchfield Park after he went missing last week.(Arizona's Family)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:07 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 12-year-old boy who has been missing since last week has been found safe. Officers say Mathew Dubose was found on Monday night near Camelback and El Mirage roads in Litchfield Park and was reunited with his mom.

Dubose was reported missing last Wednesday after he didn’t come home from school. The same day, he was seen on a Ring video playing basketball with another boy at an apartment complex near 83rd Avenue and Thomas Road. That was the last sighting of Dubose before he was found days later.

12-year-old Tolleson boy missing after not coming home from school

Officers did not say what led them to finding Dubose or where he had been since last week. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Advocates came together on Monday night in a mental health town hall at Christ Lutheran School...
Mental health town hall held in Phoenix to address increase of youth suicides
Arizona program offers free summer school for students
City officials said there have been six garbage truck fires in the last two months because...
Mesa garbage trucks catching on fire due to hazardous materials in trash
Gas prices in Arizona going up again