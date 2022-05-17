Missing 12-year-old Tolleson boy found safe

TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 12-year-old boy who has been missing since last week has been found safe. Officers say Mathew Dubose was found on Monday night near Camelback and El Mirage roads in Litchfield Park and was reunited with his mom.

Dubose was reported missing last Wednesday after he didn’t come home from school. The same day, he was seen on a Ring video playing basketball with another boy at an apartment complex near 83rd Avenue and Thomas Road. That was the last sighting of Dubose before he was found days later.

Officers did not say what led them to finding Dubose or where he had been since last week. The investigation is ongoing.

