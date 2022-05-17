Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Lt. Gov banks on Trump endorsement to best Gov. Brad Little in Idaho race

Idaho’s gubernatorial race will show once again how powerful the Trump endorsement can be in 2022.
By Molly Martinez
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:10 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Former teammates turned political rivals. Tuesday, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin (R-Idaho) looks to unseat incumbent Gov. Brad Little with some help from the former president.

“Donald Trump has been consistently very popular,” said American University political professor Capri Cafaro.

She explained that Idaho is friendly territory for Trump. He won the state handily with 63% of the vote in 2020.

“Donald Trump’s endorsement does have sway,” said Cafaro. “However, I believe there is a caveat here, because I think it’s really contingent upon who the audience is.”

In Trump-leaning states like Ohio, where he won in 2020 with 53% of the vote, a Trump endorsement proved to be make-or break in the Senate primary.

“If you take Ohio as a litmus test, the fact that J.D. Vance was consistently running third, at least, for months and then with two weeks to go, Donald Trump comes in and endorses,” said Cafaro.

J.D. Vance narrowly won the race to be the Republican nominee for the open Ohio Senate seat. But Trump doesn’t always have the Midas touch. In Nebraska, where Trump won with 58% of the vote, his pick for governor lost.

So while McGeachin has Trump’s endorsement, Little is counting on his four year record as governor to win voters.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sen. Rodgers made a controversial comment about Saturday's mass shooting in Buffalo, New York.
Arizona state senator slammed for Buffalo shooting comments
Arizona lawmaker facing backlash for controversial comments about mass shooting
Arizona lawmaker facing backlash for controversial comments about mass shooting
Biggs called the investigation a "witch hunt.”
Jan 6 panel sends subpoenas to Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs, other GOP lawmakers
Dr. Goodrick started Camelback Family Planning back in 1999.
Phoenix doctor says striking down Roe v. Wade won’t affect abortion numbers
Phoenix health care providers explain impact of overturning Roe v. Wade
Phoenix health care providers explain impact of overturning Roe v. Wade