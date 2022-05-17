Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Firefighters battling fire at Mesa recycling plant

Dozens of firefighters battled the flames at a Mesa recycling plant.
By David Baker
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 8:00 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Dozens of firefighters are working to contain a fire at a recycling plant in Mesa. The fire broke out just after 7 p.m. on Center Street just north of Southern Avenue on Monday. Black smoke could be seen for miles. The fire was bumped up to a second alarm fire, meaning dozens more firefighters got to the scene with more trucks. Aerial video showed fire crews dousing the flames with water from a couple of ladder trucks. It’s unclear what sparked the flames. An investigation is underway.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Advocates came together on Monday night in a mental health town hall at Christ Lutheran School...
Mental health town hall held in Phoenix to address increase of youth suicides
Arizona program offers free summer school for students
City officials said there have been six garbage truck fires in the last two months because...
Mesa garbage trucks catching on fire due to hazardous materials in trash
Gas prices in Arizona going up again
Fire breaks out at Mesa recycling plant