Firefighters battling fire at Mesa recycling plant

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Dozens of firefighters are working to contain a fire at a recycling plant in Mesa. The fire broke out just after 7 p.m. on Center Street just north of Southern Avenue on Monday. Black smoke could be seen for miles. The fire was bumped up to a second alarm fire, meaning dozens more firefighters got to the scene with more trucks. Aerial video showed fire crews dousing the flames with water from a couple of ladder trucks. It’s unclear what sparked the flames. An investigation is underway.

