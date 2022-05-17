East Valley moms use Facebook group to help with baby formula shortage

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- As the nationwide shortage of baby formula continues, the Valley community is working to help each other out. Katie Stark, a Mesa mother, says she had to do something to unite moms during this difficult time.

She recently started an “Arizona East Valley Formula” Facebook group with more than 550 moms posting dozens of times a day. There were almost 70 posts on Monday alone with helpful, timely information, alerting moms when they see the formula in certain stores. Posters give names, cross streets, and take pictures of the formula aisle, so moms know what the store has in stock. It’s not the only way these moms are coming together.

“They’re donating the formula that they currently have a lot of. People are getting free samples from the manufacturers. So they’re offering that to moms who need it as well,” said Spark. “So there’s a bunch of different options that our parents are doing to help find formula, and it’s been working out really great helping out a lot of families.”

Earlier this week, the Arizona Department of Health Services highlighted its program to help parents deal with the baby formula crisis. Right now, Similac for Spit-up, Similac Total Comfort, and certain other specialty formulas are harder to find so WIC is helping families find alternatives. On Monday, the Biden administration announced plans to reopen the largest domestic manufacturing site and increase imports from overseas.

