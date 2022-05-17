Your Life
Big cross-border tunnel is found linking Tijuana, San Diego

Law enforcement officers stand by the opening of a cross-border tunnel on Monday, May 16, 2022...
Law enforcement officers stand by the opening of a cross-border tunnel on Monday, May 16, 2022 between Mexico's Tijuana into the San Diego area. Authorities have announced the discovery of the underground smuggling tunnel on Mexico's border, running the length of a football field on U.S. soil to a warehouse in an industrial area. The cross-border tunnel from Tijuana to the San Diego area was built in one of the most fortified stretches of the border, illustrating the limitations of former President Donald Trump's border wall. (AP Photo/Elliot Spagat)(Elliot Spagat | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:01 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Authorities have announced the discovery of a major smuggling tunnel on Mexico’s border, running the length of a football field on U.S. soil to a warehouse in an industrial area. The cross-border tunnel from Tijuana to the San Diego area was built in one of the most fortified stretches of the border, illustrating the limitations of border walls.

Investigators say they don’t know how long drug runners had been using the tunnel. U.S. authorities 1,762 pounds of cocaine, 165 pounds of meth and 3.5 pounds of heroin in connection with the investigation.

The tunnel discovered Friday includes electricity, ventilation, railway cars and reinforced walls. It ran about one-third of a mile and was 4 feet in diameter and about six stories deep. Six people, all from Southern California, were charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine. It may signal a shift from previous tunnels that were used to smuggle marijuana.

