Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Advertisement

12 people evacuated after church fire in downtown Phoenix

12 people had to be evacuated from the Grace Point Church in downtown Phoenix on Tuesday, May...
12 people had to be evacuated from the Grace Point Church in downtown Phoenix on Tuesday, May 22, 2022.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 6:14 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A dozen people had to be evacuated from a church in downtown Phoenix after a big fire broke out early Tuesday morning.

Phoenix fire crews say it happened around 4 a.m. at the Grace Point Church near 3rd Street and McDowell Road. When firefighters showed up, they found massive smoke and flames coming from the roof. 12 people inside needed to be evacuated as well. Capt. Todd Keller says because of the amount of smoke, crews had to call a first alarm and that while they were fighting the flames, they discovered the roof had partially collapsed.

One person had to be taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation but no firefighters were hurt. Invesigators are still working to learn what led up to the fire. No other information.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police say Dubose was found on Monday night in Litchfield Park after he went missing last week.
Missing 12-year-old Tolleson boy found safe
Advocates hold mental health town hall in Phoenix to address teen suicides
Phoenix program offering teens mental health support
Advocates came together on Monday night in a mental health town hall at Christ Lutheran School...
Mental health town hall held in Phoenix to address increase of youth suicides