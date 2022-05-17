12 people evacuated after church fire in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A dozen people had to be evacuated from a church in downtown Phoenix after a big fire broke out early Tuesday morning.

Phoenix fire crews say it happened around 4 a.m. at the Grace Point Church near 3rd Street and McDowell Road. When firefighters showed up, they found massive smoke and flames coming from the roof. 12 people inside needed to be evacuated as well. Capt. Todd Keller says because of the amount of smoke, crews had to call a first alarm and that while they were fighting the flames, they discovered the roof had partially collapsed.

One person had to be taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation but no firefighters were hurt. Invesigators are still working to learn what led up to the fire. No other information.

