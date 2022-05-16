Your Life
Rescuers recover missing swimmer’s body at Lake Pleasant

Another deadly week on the water at Lake Pleasant as divers recover another body of a swimming...
Another deadly week on the water at Lake Pleasant as divers recover another body of a swimming who went missing.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:53 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAKE PLEASANT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies were able to recover the body of a swimmer who went missing at Lake Pleasant late Sunday afternoon. Authorities were called out around 5 p.m. after someone reported a possible drowning at Sunset Ridge on the south side of the lake.

MCSO Sgt. Calbert Gillett says investigators believe an 18-year-old man was swimming when he went under and didn’t resurface. Later that night, search team divers were able to recover his body but officials provided no other details. The name of the victim has not been released.

It’s the fourth week of deadly accidents in the water at Lake Pleasant. Last week, a man in his 20 resurfaced near Jet Ski Point and late last month, a 20-year-old who went swimming was found 21 feet below the water’s surface on the lake.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

