Moderate temperatures for the Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We’ve settled into a very quiet weather pattern following a pretty warm weekend around the Valley. As the jet stream retreats into the northern US, we’ll continue to see rather seasonal temperatures the rest of this week. After a weekend that featured highs of 104 on Saturday and 105 on Sunday, we should get several days this week with highs in the 90s. However, by next week, the heat will return with highs expected around 105 again as a strong ridge of high pressure builds in from the west.

In the meantime, we’re entering our 7th week without rain around the Valley. That’s not crazy for this time of year, but at this point, unless we get an early onset of the monsoon, we could be looking at late June before we get a decent whiff of rain around metro Phoenix. Still, we’re cautiously optimistic for a monsoon that would produce above-average rainfall, but no one expects the record-breaker we had last year when it was the rainiest monsoon in the Valley in at least 40 years.

A Fire Watch has already been issued for next Saturday in Mohave County in northwest Arizona. High winds coupled with very dry conditions are expected.

