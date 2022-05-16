Man who allegedly broke into DPS building in Phoenix says he was being chased by demons

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Court documents say the man who allegedly broke into a DPS building in west Phoenix over the weekend told investigators demons were chasing him after he admitted to smoking drugs.

Police were called out to the DPS building near 20th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard early Sunday morning after an employee called 911 about a possible burglary. Investigators say they found Jerry Savala, 63, who used a fire extinguisher after breaking through doors on the east side of the building. Court documents revealed that he told officers, “no, you come get me,” and a search began with the help of a Phoenix PD helicopter and a K9 unit. Ultimately, Savala was arrested, and no one was hurt.

During an interview with authorities, Savala said he smoked “G” - a slang term for meth - about an hour before the alleged break-in. According to court paperwork, he also told investigators he broke in because he was “being chased by demons” and smashed a window with a rock. Savala also admitted to police he knew it was a government building, but he broke in because he believed no one was going to help him. Savala faces multiple charges, including burglary, endangerment, drug paraphernalia, criminal damage, and trespassing.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.