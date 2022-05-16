Heat eases up a bit this week across the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Sunny with a near-record high of 104 today in the Valley. Winds will stay fairly light, generally out of the southwest between 10 and 15 miles per hour in the deserts.

As high pressure gradually weakens, high temperatures will slowly come down from the near-record levels we saw over the weekend. Tomorrow, look for a Valley high of about 102, with a high of about 100 likely for Wednesday and Thursday. By Friday, we could see double-digit highs in the upper 90s.

Later this week, temperatures come down because of a trough of low pressure developing to our north. While this won’t bring us any rain, we’ll see another round of breezy conditions in the deserts, with stronger winds possible in the higher elevations of Arizona.

