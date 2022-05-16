Eastbound lanes of U.S. 60 re-open after closure caused by water main break

TEMPE (3TV/CBS 5) - The eastbound lanes of U.S. 60 through Tempe have re-opened after a water main break flooded the roadway just over a week ago. Westbound closures are still in place while the City of Tempe and ADOT crews continue repairs.

ADOT says that the I-10 eastbound on-ramp at Broadway Road and southbound State Route 143 on-ramp at University Drive have also been reopened. Westbound lanes at McClintock Drive are still under repair. The City of Tempe says that the eastbound off-ramp at McClintock Drive will remain temporarily closed due to equipment in the area. Left turns from the southbound McClintock Drive overpass to enter the freeway going east will be allowed soon, and the southbound McClintock curb lane will be reopened as well.

Eastbound U.S. 60 freeway lanes through Tempe have reopened this afternoon following a water main break in the area last Saturday. https://t.co/KNaKEAWiyg pic.twitter.com/RHfC6harGU — City of Tempe, AZ (@Tempegov) May 16, 2022

Officials say that left turns from northbound McClintock to head west onto the freeway will remain closed for now due to ongoing repairs to the waterline. About 34,000 square feet of the old road has been demolished and removed to be recycled as backfill for future projects.

The EASTBOUND lanes of US 60 have reopened! The I-10 EB on-ramp at Broadway Road and southbound SR 143 on-ramp at University Drive also have been reopened to traffic. #arizona #tempe #aztraffic #US60 pic.twitter.com/SifZyCI8ec — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 16, 2022

East and westbound sections of the road have been under repair since a water main break caused part of the U.S. 60 to close in both directions from Rural Road to the Loop 101 in Tempe. A 24-inch line broke near the freeway behind a retaining wall near the top of the McClintock Drive westbound off-ramp, flooding the interchange between the roads around 4 a.m. last Saturday.

Water service in Tempe was not impacted, and the City of Tempe said that residents in the area wouldn’t see any significant impact, if any at all, on their water bill. City officials said about 8 million gallons of water flooded the road.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.