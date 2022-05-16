Chandler 2nd Grader helps collect 50,000 pennies to donate

CHANDLER (3TV/CBS 5) -- A second-grader brainstormed an idea, that led to an invaluable lesson on charity and philanthropy. Luke Possehl proved you’re never too young to do Something Good. Luke was inspired by seeing older students at his school, Tarwater Elementary in Chandler, organize a fundraiser for Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

So he came up with a fundraiser of his own called “Pennies for Patrick”- as in Patrick Mahomes. Luke is a big Kansas City Chiefs fan and he wanted to raise money to donate to the Mahomes foundation, “15 and the Mahomies.” Luke recently learned about his foundation after he wrote an essay on Mahomes and loved that the charity helps children’s organizations.

So his teacher guided Luke and their classroom on the project. They created this video they shared with their school, urging students to collect pennies over the recent spring break. In all, the students at Tarwater raised $500 worth of pennies. That’s 50,000 pennies! Lesson learned by the kids: They don’t have to be grown-ups to do important and good things in the world.

