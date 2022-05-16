Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Advertisement

‘An infrastructure decade’ – Secretary Buttigieg reflects on first six months of infrastructure law

Monday marks six months since President Biden signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act into law.
By David Ade
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:49 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Monday marks six months since President Biden signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act into law. U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told the Washington News Bureau that an “infrastructure decade” is kicking off.

More than 4,000 projects across all 50 states, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico are now underway using funds from the infrastructure bill. From rural communities to urban areas, the Biden administration said over 3,000 communities are beginning to benefit.

The projects include things such as tunnel and bridge reconstruction, brand new buses for cities, and airport improvements.

Secretary Buttigieg said he anticipates that over the next 5 years, the funding will launch thousands more projects in local communities.

“We’re putting our money where our mouth is, helping communities that have often had projects in mind for a long time,” Buttigieg said. “I know when I was mayor, we had way more projects we wanted to do than we had the funding to do. Now we’re going to look to the communities to bring us their best ideas and support as many of them as we can.”

In response to supply chain issues impacting Americans today, the secretary said he sees infrastructure improvements as a long-term solution for the future.

Multimedia journalist Natalie Grim contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Biggs called the investigation a "witch hunt.”
Jan 6 panel sends subpoenas to Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs, other GOP lawmakers
Dr. Goodrick started Camelback Family Planning back in 1999.
Phoenix doctor says striking down Roe v. Wade won’t affect abortion numbers
Phoenix health care providers explain impact of overturning Roe v. Wade
Phoenix health care providers explain impact of overturning Roe v. Wade
Gov. Doug Ducey hits campaign trail for other GOP candidates
Gov. Doug Ducey hits campaign trail for other GOP candidates
The leaf of a marijuana plant.
Arizona awards highly sought social equity pot licenses